He emphasised the issue of unity‚ and said it was imperative for the party’s members to be more united.

The KwaDukuza recreational grounds was filled with thousands of ANC supporters who braved the scorching heat to join in the celebration.

Also present were ANC treasurer-general Zweli Mkhize‚ Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba‚ Deputy Minister of Agriculture‚ Forestry and Fisheries Bheki Cele‚ Minister of Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa and former KZN Premier Senzo Mchunu.

Mkhize called on South Africans to fight against factional tendencies and divisions.

Mkhize said when they go to the next conference there is no faction that can win in the conference and then win the election for the ANC.

"The conference must be won by the ANC. As young people you must refuse to be drawn into factionalism. When we say something you must ask us how is that going to unite the ANC. And never agree to be recruited into factions.

"We depend on you as young people of taking over the leadership of the party in a way President Oliver Tambo did. He started when he was young. The issue of unity when we appeal to the spirits of Oliver Tambo is the message that we send to you. Let us deal with unity and make the ANC very strong. Let us fight against factional tendencies‚ fight against divisions. All the problems we have in the country arise particularly from that. The ANC was formed to unite all the people of SA. It cannot be you and me who divides the ANC‚" said Mkhize.

The party's provincial chairperson‚ Sihle Zikalala‚ said it was the party's firm conviction that the 54th national conference will produce a strong and united leadership to lead a third decade of freedom.

"The ANC was established to unite and lead SA to freedom. It was not established to serve personal gain‚" said Zikalala.