JUSTICE MALALA: South Africa's year of politicking dangerously

It is confusing. It is sometimes scary. How does one navigate such a noisy, contested terrain, particularly in South Africa?

The first thing to keep in mind about South African politics in 2017 is that this is an election year. The ANC chooses a new leader in December and so, as in any election year, what emanates from politicians' mouths is the furthest thing from the truth. So this year politicians from the governing party will be speechifying and beating their chests and saying nice things about the past and the future.

Take all that with a pinch of salt.

Last week, for example, President Jacob Zuma said it was not true that it was an ANC tradition that the deputy president takes over from the sitting president.

Well, firstly, it was Zuma and his cronies who underlined this tradition in the mid-2000s when the man was seeking power. They were right, too, if you considered that, from Albert Luthuli in the 1950s to Oliver Tambo in the 1960s, Thabo Mbeki in 1997

and Zuma himself in 2007 the deputy has succeeded the president.

So why is Zuma suddenly suffering from this massive

bout of amnesia about a “tradition” that he was touting only 10 years ago when he wanted to be anointed?

It's an election year.

He wants Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to be elected on the “woman president” ticket. He is hoping that she would block his prosecution on the 783 counts of fraud, corruption and racketeering he still has to face in a court of law.

He won‘t be the only one dissembling this year.

The ANC is riven with factions jockeying for power. So expect the Baleka Mbete ticket to tell us that she is the best thing since sliced bread, the Cyril Ramaphosa crowd to paint their man as a saint and the Dlamini-Zuma adherents to tell us she is the original Ms Delivery.

This year some people might even proclaim that Zuma is the greatest president of the post-apartheid era.