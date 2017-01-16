Zuma rebukes ‘seekers of positions’

He was addressing ANC members at the Walter Sisulu University Stadium in Mthatha, at another anniversary event.

He said many of the divisions in the party were between leaders. "It is us leaders, not the members, who are greedy and divisive and cause factionalism. We are fighting, not over politics, but over resources and money for our personal benefit and not for the organisation."

The succession race is beginning to dominate discussion even at branch level. And Zuma’s words may have been directed at branch members in KwaZulu-Natal.

Political analyst Sifiso Kunene, who is based in KwaZulu-Natal, predicted the province would be the main theatre in which succession battles would be fought and won.

Former AU Commission chairwoman Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s presidential bid may have the tacit endorsement of Zuma, but support for her in the province is not guaranteed. The battle for the hearts and minds of the party’s branch members there is set to be a tense and dirty fight between Dlamini-Zuma and Ramaphosa.

Conflict at branch level and on social media is escalating.

A branch member from south Durban said the succession debate was the only talk in town. "Some ANC branch members are debating … who should take the position of Number One.

"Some are saying that we cannot move from a Zuma to another Zuma; others are saying women should be given a chance," he said.

"Others are saying Zuma did not have special quality to be president in 2007 but branches voted for him on the understanding that the deputy president assumes the top position when the president leaves.

"Lobbying is well under way. It is still early days, but the temperature is rising slowly," the branch member said.

A branch member from Pietermaritzburg, who asked not to be named, predicted that branches in KwaZulu-Natal would support Dlamini-Zuma.

"We are going with her all the way. It is about time a woman [leads] SA.

"No matter what the other side may say, we have got the numbers on our side," she said.

Kunene said that the candidacy of ANC treasurer Zweli Mkhize and National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete would add to the debate.

"Mkhize still has a large following in the province and is regarded as someone who moved behind the scenes to oust premier Senzo Mchunu and replaced him with the current provincial executive committee led by Sihle Zikalala. He is known as a shrewd political player and he can use his skills to bolster the Ramaphosa camp in the province," Kunene said.

Mbete was well respected in ANC circles and had served in various positions over the years. Her emergence was likely to eat away at Dlamini-Zuma’s support in the province, he said.