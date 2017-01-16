The newspaper learnt that in 2016‚ several insurance companies alerted Ford to the problem after reports from fire investigators conducting inspections for the insurance claims showed that there were potential safety issues with the car.

On Monday morning‚ after initially being refused entry into the commission’s head office in Pretoria‚ a lawyer for the Jimmy family‚ Rod Montano‚ and sister‚ Renisha Jimmy‚ were received by lawyers for the commission.

The two handed over 46 complaints from Kuga owners across the country. Some of these complaints stretch back to 2013‚ which Ford‚ according to the fire victims‚ has refused to address.

Montano said the meeting was the first step in the right direction for a resolution to this issue.

"Action is being taken. This is what is needed to protect the public from further danger and the horror of what the Jimmy family has endured through the loss of their brother."

Montano said that while the meeting with the commission would bring hope to other South Africans‚ it would offer little solace or resolution to the Jimmy family.

"That’s because of Ford’s persistence that no link has been established between factual and scientific-based reports, which indicate that they [Ford] are indeed responsible for Reshall’s death."

Ford and the commission were set to hold a media conference late on Monday afternoon in Pretoria‚ where it was thought they would announce a safety recall of the Kuga.

TMG Digital/The Times