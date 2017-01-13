National

Changes coming to competition law this year

13 January 2017 - 12:12 PM Linda Ensor
Economic Development Minister Ebrahim Patel. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON

Proposed changes to the Competition Act will be announced this year, Economic Development Minister Ebrahim Patel said on Friday, though he did not provide much detail as to the nature of the proposed amendments.

The minister said in a written reply to a parliamentary question by DA economic development spokesman Michael Cardo that the proposed changes had emerged from engagements with practitioners towards the end of 2016.

"The review covers areas such as the efficacy of the administration of the Competition Act, procedural aspects in the investigation and prosecution of offences, matters relating to abuse of dominance, more effective investigations against cartels and the current public interest provisions of the act," Patel said.

"Not all of these areas will necessarily result in a review of the act," he said.

"As the various matters that may form the subject of the proposals are currently being reviewed, details of the proposed changes are not yet available for release."

