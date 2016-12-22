Bicycle wholesalers Omnico and Cool Heat lose competition appeal case

The Competition Appeal Court has dismissed an appeal by bicycle wholesalers Omnico and Cool Heat Agencies against a Competition Tribunal decision that the two companies had engaged in price fixing in contravention of the Competition Act.

The decision by the appeal court was welcomed by the Competition Commission on Tuesday.

Administrative penalties of R4.6m and R4.3m had been imposed by the tribunal on the two companies respectively.

The court upheld the tribunal’s finding that the two companies had agreed to fix prices. It ordered them to pay costs. Omnico was however granted a 50% discount on its penalty.

The case dates back to 2008 when about 20 bicycle retailers and wholesalers were found to have agreed to fix prices at a meeting held on September 10, 2008.

The commission investigated all parties who were present at the meeting and concluded settlement agreements with 11 bicycle retailers and six wholesalers before the hearing of the Competition Tribunal.

However, Omnico and Cool Heat refused to settle on the grounds that they had not actively participated in the discussions and were therefore not liable.

The Competition Tribunal however found that the two wholesalers had done nothing to distance themselves from the discussions and that their silence amounted to an agreement.

"They gave no indication that they disagreed and they placed no evidence before the tribunal that the increased recommended retail price, following the September meeting, was as a result of an independent decision without anti-competitive effect," Competition Commission spokesman Sipho Ngwema said on Wednesday.

Ngwema said, at the price-fixing meeting, the parties agreed to raise gross margins by inflating mark-ups for cycling accessories from 50% to 75% and for bicycles from 35% to 50%.

They further agreed to implement the increases from October 2008 while stopping discounts and getting shops to stop undercutting each other. In addition, wholesalers would provide higher recommended retail prices to retailers and advertise these to the public.

The retailers and wholesalers who agreed to settle admitted to having contravened the Competition Act and also agreed to conclude the settlement agreements without payment of an administrative penalty.

They undertook to co-operate fully with the commission in relation to the prosecution of any other parties that were subjects of the matter and further undertook to desist from engaging in similar conduct.

In addition, they agreed to refrain from participating in meetings that may constitute cartel conduct and also agreed that their employees, management, directors and agents would attend competition law compliance programmes.