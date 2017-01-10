Altogether 29 initiates have died so far in the 2016 summer initiation season and nine traditional surgeons and nurses were arrested.

The initiates died from dehydration‚ sepsis and assault. High as the number of victims is, it is less than the 2015 summer season’s 46.

Cooperative governance and traditional affairs spokesman Mamnkeli Ngam said although the death toll was down, government and traditional leaders remained greatly concerned.

"The custom does not kill – it is the ill-treatment of initiates by those who have criminal tendencies that put a dent in the ancient rite‚" Ngam said.

"Every season we work very hard‚ doing awareness campaigns‚ pumping millions of rands into this — only to be disappointed by those who do not care."

The Chris Hani district‚ which in 2015 recorded 19 deaths‚ reduced its toll to 12 this summer‚ but it was the worst culprit. The other regions were: Amathole (4); OR Tambo (4); Alfred Nzo (4); Joe Gqabi (3); Buffalo City Metro (1); and Nelson Mandela Bay Metro (1).

TMG Digital