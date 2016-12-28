The level of the Vaal Dam is expected to rise for the 10th week running as rain continues in Gauteng after last week’s heat wave.

A 53% chance of rain is forecast for the province on Wednesday‚ with scattered showers and thundershowers. The probability of rain on Thursday and Friday is said to be 27% and 21% respectively.

Gauteng Weather tweeted that on Monday the Vaal Dam water level was up for ninth week running at 42.12%‚ compared with December 19’s 41.16%.

The service explained: "Heat wave behind this week’s modest increase of just under 1% in the Vaal Dam level‚ compared to weekly average of around 2%."

The level was 39.18% on December 12, 37.58% on December 5‚ 35.9% on November 28‚ 33.13% on November 21‚ 30.71% on November 14 and 26.08% on November 7.

Gauteng Weather said Gauteng’s overcast‚ cool and wet weather was being caused by tropical moisture coming down from Botswana. Temperatures were expected to improve from Tuesday.

TMG Digital