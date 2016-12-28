National

Vaal Dam level continues to rise with summer rain

28 December 2016 - 11:02 AM Staff Writer
Picture: MATTHEW SAVIDES
Picture: MATTHEW SAVIDES

The level of the Vaal Dam is expected to rise for the 10th week running as rain continues in Gauteng after last week’s heat wave.

A 53% chance of rain is forecast for the province on Wednesday‚ with scattered showers and thundershowers. The probability of rain on Thursday and Friday is said to be 27% and 21% respectively.

Gauteng Weather tweeted that on Monday the Vaal Dam water level was up for ninth week running at 42.12%‚ compared with December 19’s 41.16%.

The service explained: "Heat wave behind this week’s modest increase of just under 1% in the Vaal Dam level‚ compared to weekly average of around 2%."

The level was 39.18% on December 12, 37.58% on December 5‚ 35.9% on November 28‚ 33.13% on November 21‚ 30.71% on November 14 and 26.08% on November 7.

Gauteng Weather said Gauteng’s overcast‚ cool and wet weather was being caused by tropical moisture coming down from Botswana. Temperatures were expected to improve from Tuesday.

TMG Digital

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
Customs seizes 11,000 pairs of counterfeit ...
National
2.
Police recover 252 of the 360 safety deposit ...
National
3.
The year 2016 was not all bad, especially for SA
National
4.
Deadline looms for Lesotho Special Permit ...
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.