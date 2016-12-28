Vaal Dam level continues to rise with summer rain
The level of the Vaal Dam is expected to rise for the 10th week running as rain continues in Gauteng after last week’s heat wave.
A 53% chance of rain is forecast for the province on Wednesday‚ with scattered showers and thundershowers. The probability of rain on Thursday and Friday is said to be 27% and 21% respectively.
Gauteng Weather tweeted that on Monday the Vaal Dam water level was up for ninth week running at 42.12%‚ compared with December 19’s 41.16%.
The service explained: "Heat wave behind this week’s modest increase of just under 1% in the Vaal Dam level‚ compared to weekly average of around 2%."
The level was 39.18% on December 12, 37.58% on December 5‚ 35.9% on November 28‚ 33.13% on November 21‚ 30.71% on November 14 and 26.08% on November 7.
Gauteng Weather said Gauteng’s overcast‚ cool and wet weather was being caused by tropical moisture coming down from Botswana. Temperatures were expected to improve from Tuesday.
TMG Digital
