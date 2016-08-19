Candidates shortlisted for public protector job

KEVIN Malunga, Willie Hofmeyr and Kaajal Ramjathan-Keogh are among the high-profile candidates who have lost out on becoming Public Protector Thuli Madonsela’s successor.

Instead members of the parliamentary ad hoc committee set up to find the country’s next public protector have opted for high court judges Sharise Weiner and Siraj Desai, former home affairs director Busisiwe Mkhwebane, Pension Funds adjudicator Muvhango Lukhaimane and Bongani Majola.

ANC MPs resisted the DA’s challenges to Desai’s inclusion.

ANC MP Bongani Bongo cited Desai’s experience as a judge and a human rights activist as perfect justification for including him. DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach conceded that Desai had more experience than Wiener, but said this did not make him the better candidate and reminded the committee Desai had lost his temper in his interview when questioned about rape allegations.

Adjunct professor Narnia Bohler-Muller was removed from the list over her decision to assist a u niversity student with a thesis.

When former deputy public protector Mamiki Goodman’s name came up, EFF MP Floyd Shivambu shut the debate down, and said she had displayed an affinity for insubordination in her past jobs.

Corruption Watch executive director David Lewis said it was good to keep tabs on the process, although "some good and not-so-good candidates" had made it.

Paul Hoffman, SC, of Accountability Now, said: "I think the process so far has worked very well. There is an extremely competent chair running the committee.

"The elimination of unworthy candidates was handled in a way that was a little unfair for those who fell off the list."