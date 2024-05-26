Markets

STOCK WATCH

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV speaks to Chantal Marx from FNB Wealth & Investments

26 May 2024 - 17:23
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Chantal Marx from FNB Wealth & Investments takes a look at the past week’s market activity and answers your stock-related questions.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Rand breaks two-day losing run
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: Rand battered by hawkish Fed comments
Markets
3.
WATCH: Market Report
Markets
4.
WATCH: Market Report
Markets
5.
WATCH: Stock Picks
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.