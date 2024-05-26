Business Day TV talks to Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth
National Prosecuting Authority Amendment Bill does nothing to address NPA independence issues
President addresses the nation on SA’s sixth administration and readiness for the 2024 elections
SA's main political parties hold final rallies ahead of May 29 polls
Share price climbs as firm warns of further bird flu outbreaks
Base effects cited for 5.1% prediction, and month-on-month inflation rate is expected to halve
Business Day TV speaks to Sejeng Matlhako, head of regional transactional banking sales at Absa CIB
Like other countries in the region, the staunch ally of Ukraine since the 2022 invasion worries it could be Moscow’s next target
Inexperienced middle order fails to build on outrageous start by the openers, allowing the West Indies to claim victory in the second T20 International
Reigning champion wins the Catalunya Grand Prix, closing the gap on championship leader Jorge Martin
Odwa Magwentshu from Trive Investments joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Friday’s market movers.
Business Day TV speaks to Odwa Magwentshu from Trive Investments
