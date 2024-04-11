Markets

STOCK WATCH

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV chats with Mark Du Toit from OysterCatcher Investments and Grant Nader from Benguela Global Fund Managers

11 April 2024 - 20:34
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Tackling your questions tonight are Mark du Toit, fund manager at OysterCatcher Investments, and Benguela Global Fund Managers senior portfolio manager Grant Nader.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Rand tumbles as US inflation remains ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: Rand touches strongest level in ...
Markets
3.
Oil rises further amid escalating Middle East ...
Markets
4.
Gold firmer amid safe-haven demand
Markets
5.
WATCH: Stock Picks
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.