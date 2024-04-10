Banks lower on JSE with precious metal miners also taking a hit
Near recession in eurozone contrasts with still-brisk US expansion
Africa’s largest asset manager attributes performance to diversified portfolio
IEC publishes final list of candidates for all parties taking part in general election
CEOs expect market deficit to give miners relief in 2025
Fitch Solutions unit says monetary easing and moderating inflation will support activity
The Entrepreneurial SME airs Tuesdays at 8.30pm on Channel 412. This week's guest is Mosebe Enterprises' Vincent Mosebe
Israel says the sons were operatives in Hamas
Northern Irishman promises to take amore patient approach in 10th attempt at completing a career Grand Slam
Unions representing animation and visual effects workers ]to demand rules for how studios use artificial intelligence
Tackling your questions tonight are David Shapiro, chief global equity strategist at Sasfin Wealth, and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
STOCK WATCH
WATCH: Stock Picks
Business Day TV speaks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Wealth and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments
Tackling your questions tonight are David Shapiro, chief global equity strategist at Sasfin Wealth, and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.