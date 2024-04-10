Markets

STOCK WATCH

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV speaks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Wealth and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments

10 April 2024 - 20:27
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Tackling your questions tonight are David Shapiro, chief global equity strategist at Sasfin Wealth, and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Rand touches strongest level in ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: Rand tumbles as US inflation remains ...
Markets
3.
WATCH: Stock Picks
Markets
4.
Gold hardly changed after Fed comments
Markets
5.
Oil inches higher as traders return to buying mode
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.