Markets

STOCK WATCH

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV speaks to Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management and Ricus Reeders from PSG Hole In One Ruimsig

26 March 2024 - 20:06
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Tackling your questions tonight are Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management and Ricus Reeders from PSG Hole In One Ruimsig.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Oil gains more ground on Russian cuts
Markets
2.
JSE slips a bit, with markets awaiting news
Markets
3.
JSE slips at start of week, with focus on SARB’s ...
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: Tharisa’s price surge pushes JSE ...
Markets
5.
MARKET WRAP: JSE muted with Bank’s rates call in ...
Markets

Related Articles

WATCH: Stock Picks

Markets

WATCH: Stock Picks

Markets

WATCH: Stock Picks

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.