WATCH: Master Drilling’s full-year revenue hits record high

Business Day TV speaks to Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management and Ricus Reeders from PSG Hole In One Ruimsig
Parents and children should take heed which scarce skills are in demand
Lowest harvest in five years could still meet SA’s annual domestic consumption, says Wandile Sihlobo
The Electoral Court dismisses governing party’s case, says it has not made a case why the Jacob Zuma-led party should be deregistered
The buy-back programme begins on Tuesday and will run until February 21 2025
Stats SA notes a 13.5% decrease in part-time employment, especially in the community services sector
Building resilience into the supply chain will enable businesses to meet capacity
A video shows a ship hitting the US bridge, after which several of its spans collapse into the Patapsco River
Creation of new leadership team follows Red Disa Consortium taking controlling shareholding
The Geländewagen has been updated with improved performance and updated driver assistance systems
Master Drilling has reported record annual revenue despite global market and economic uncertainty. Business Day TV spoke to CFO André van Deventer for more insight.
