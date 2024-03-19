JSE slips as investors await word from US Fed meeting
The US is worried that its central bank might be forced to keep interest rates higher for longer
19 March 2024 - 11:39
The JSE was weaker on Tuesday morning, with global markets mixed as investors remained cautious while awaiting the conclusion of the US Federal Reserve policy meeting on Tuesday.
After last week’s hotter-than-anticipated inflation reports, investors are concerned that the central bank might be forced to keep interest rates higher for longer...
