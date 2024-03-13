Markets

WATCH: Demand dynamics in oil market

Business Day TV speaks to Raymond Phillips, senior commodities trader at RMB

13 March 2024 - 20:17
Picture: REUTERS
Oil prices have increased as investors anticipate strong global demand for the fossil fuel. Business Day TV spoke to Raymond Phillips, RMB’s senior commodities trader, for his assessment of the market.

