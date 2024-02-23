MARKET WRAP: Rand touches weakest level in more than four months
The JSE closed 0.14% firmer at 74,213 points — with the major indices mixed — while the top 40 added 0.2%
23 February 2024 - 18:16
The rand weakened along with its emerging market peers on Friday as investors considered the prospect of delayed interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.
The local currency fell more than 1% in intraday trade for the second session running, touching its worst level in more than four months, with the “weakness largely attributed to a strong dollar rather than any local factors”, said RMB head of forex execution Matete Thulare. ..
