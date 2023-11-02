Markets

Gold glistens as dollar dips

With the US Federal Reserve pausing rate hikes, bullion’s lustre strengthens amid geopolitical tensions

02 November 2023 - 07:14
by Agency Staff
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: UNSPLASH/JINGMING PAN
Picture: UNSPLASH/JINGMING PAN

Gold prices edged up on Thursday, buoyed by a weaker US dollar and treasury yields after the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady and as investors stepped up bets that the central bank may be done with rate hikes.

Spot gold was up 0.1% to $1,983.77 per ounce by 3.10am GMT. US gold futures gained 0.2% to $1,991.80.

“I think there may be a little bit of support around the idea that the Fed seems to be signalling that rate hikes are ending," said Ilya Spivak, head of global macro at Tastylive.

The Fed on Wednesday held interest rates steady as widely expected, as policymakers struggled to determine whether financial conditions may be sufficiently tight to control inflation.

The dollar index was down 0.5%, while benchmark US 10-year note yields fell to a more than two-week low.

Fed chair Jerome Powell said that market borrowing costs would need to be sustainably higher for that to bear on future monetary policy choices.

“For gold, there is also a very significant geopolitical risk premium due to the events in the Middle East ... I think gold is going to be increasingly well supported, at least by the prospect that bond yields are probably at this point reaching some kind of a peak,“ Spivak added.

Gold, used as a safe investment during times of political and financial uncertainty, rose above the key $2,000-per-ounce level last week as investors opted for bullion amid growing unrest in the Middle East.

Indicative of sentiment, holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange traded fund (ETF), rose 0.24% to 861.51 tonnes on Wednesday.

Markets now await the US non-farm payrolls report on Friday, for more cues on Fed’s rate path.

Spot silver was steady at $22.98 per ounce, platinum rose 0.6% to $926.08 and palladium rose 1% to $1,114.02. 

Reuters

Gold dips ahead of Fed policy decision

Middle East tensions influenced last month’s surge in bullion prices above $2,000
Markets
1 day ago

Gold on track for biggest monthly rise in almost a year

Metal has gained 8% so far this month on safe-haven flows
Markets
2 days ago

Gold stands firm above $2,000 amid safe-haven demand

Prices hit $2,009.29 an ounce on Friday, surpassing the key psychological level for the first time since mid-May
Markets
3 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Oil snaps three-day decline after Fed keeps rates ...
Markets
2.
JSE lifts after US Fed holds interest rates steady
Markets
3.
Asian shares soar on rate cut speculation
Markets
4.
Oil rebounds as Fed holds rate
Markets
5.
Gold glistens as dollar dips
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.