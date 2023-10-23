Any chance of a dovish hold by the Fed went out the window after US core PCE posted its largest gain in four months, analyst says
SA has far too many potholes to fill and broken roads to fix before any talk of an EV future is possible
Business Day TV talks to Peter Bruce from Business Day
The former teacher, who later qualified as a lawyer, served as a member of the KwaZulu-Natal provincial cabinet
The emerging natural gas and helium producer said its interim loss will widen by 49.7%-60%
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Johann Van Tonder, economist and researcher at Momentum
Taking the witness box in Manhattan federal court, Bankman-Fried said he made many mistakes while running the now-bankrupt exchange
Your guess as good as mine about what is going to happen on Saturday
After three months of significant increases both petrol and diesel prices are expected to fall below the R25/l mark again
Tackling your questions tonight are Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth and Deryck Janse van Rensburg from Anchor.
Or Listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
STOCK WATCH
WATCH: Stock Picks
Business Day TV speaks to Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth and Deryck Janse van Rensburg from Anchor
Tackling your questions tonight are Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth and Deryck Janse van Rensburg from Anchor.
Or Listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.