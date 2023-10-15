CHRIS BARRON: JSE urges government to list SOEs
Move would help recapitalise ailing companies and boost the bourse, says JSE's Mokorosi
15 October 2023 - 06:16
The answer to South Africa's bankrupt and broken state-owned enterprises is to list them on the JSE, says Sam Mokorosi, the head of origination & deals at the bourse.
This would help to recapitalise them and boost the economy as well as the fortunes of the JSE which is grappling with a listings crisis...
