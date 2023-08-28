JSE lifts, as US jobs and inflation data drives investors
Meanwhile, markets are taking comfort from Fed chief Jerome Powell’s ‘balanced message’ on Friday
28 August 2023 - 10:58
The JSE was firmer on Monday morning, along with its global peers as investors shook off US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s comments at Jackson Hole.
Speaking at the annual Economic Policy Symposium at Jackson Hole, Powell reiterated the Fed’s determination to keep its key rate elevated until price increases were reduced to the central bank’s 2% target. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.