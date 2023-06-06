Markets

JSE weaker, with global focus turning to Fed’s next move

Slower US service sector growth and uncertainty surrounding the Federal Reserve’s hiking cycle add volatility to markets, while investors await SA’s GDP data

BL Premium
06 June 2023 - 11:22 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE was weaker on Tuesday morning, while its global peers were mixed as investors digested economic data, with focus on the next move by the Federal Reserve.

The US services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) data released on Monday indicated that the US service sector continued to expand in May, though at a slower rate compared to April. The PMI declined to 50.3, below market expectations of 51.5...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.