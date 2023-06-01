Features

Eskom: how Mantashe was outplayed

In transferring Mantashe’s energy procurement powers to Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, Cyril Ramaphosa has neutralised the fossil-fuel recalcitrant

01 June 2023 - 05:00 Natasha Marrian

President Cyril Ramaphosa has once again shown his preference for giving his political opponents a long rope to hang themselves. This time it’s his erstwhile ally, mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe, dangling at the end of it. 

South Africans are no doubt frustrated with Ramaphosa’s penchant for the long game, but that’s his way — and it is unlikely to change any time soon. ..

