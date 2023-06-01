The rand’s behaviour is the main determinant of our inflation rate — but Sarb is fooling itself if it thinks it can have a positive impact on the currency in any easily predictable way
It’ll take a miracle to keep Steinhoff alive — but the real interest is in what happens to former CEO Markus Jooste, who caused the mess in the first place
A group of farmers have resorted to fixing their own roads to get their goods to market. But lobbying the state and Sanral is also paying off
Company CEO Serame Taukobong is adamant that the ailing mobile operator is not up for grabs in its entirety. But it may look to boost its sustainability by holding on to the best parts, bringing in ...
A new and complex space race is happening — one that is being shaped by power and politics, writes Tim Marshall in The Future of Geography
President Cyril Ramaphosa has once again shown his preference for giving his political opponents a long rope to hang themselves. This time it’s his erstwhile ally, mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe, dangling at the end of it.
South Africans are no doubt frustrated with Ramaphosa’s penchant for the long game, but that’s his way — and it is unlikely to change any time soon. ..
Eskom: how Mantashe was outplayed
In transferring Mantashe’s energy procurement powers to Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, Cyril Ramaphosa has neutralised the fossil-fuel recalcitrant
