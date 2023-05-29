Markets

Mixed global markets with Asia and US higher but Europe lower

If the debt-ceiling deal passes through the US Congress, it is likely that market attention will return to the US Fed’s plans for rates

29 May 2023 - 13:22 Elizabeth Howcroft
The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London Picture: TOBY MELVILLE/REUTERS
The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London Picture: TOBY MELVILLE/REUTERS

London — European stock indices slipped slightly on Monday, lacking momentum in thin trade while optimism about the US having reached a debt ceiling deal over the weekend kept Wall Street futures positive.

US President Joe Biden and top congressional Republican Kevin McCarthy reached a tentative deal on Saturday to raise the federal government's $31.4-trillion debt ceiling, aiming to stop the US from defaulting on its debt. The deal is expected to provide only short-term relief for markets, as worries linger about inflation and further rate increases.

Asian stocks mostly rose, with Tokyo’s Nikkei surging to a new 33-year high. But Chinese stocks fell after data showing profits slumping at China's industrial firms was the latest sign of an economic slowdown there.

At 9.49am GMT, the MSCI world equity index was up 0.1% .

European stock indices initially opened higher, then faltered. Europe's Stoxx 600 was flat on the day. But Wall Street futures rose, with S&P 500 e-minis up 0.3% and Nasdaq e-minis up 0.4%.

US and UK markets are closed on Monday for public holidays.

US six-month credit default swaps narrowed, meaning that the cost of insuring against exposure to a US debt default over the short term fell. But the five-year swap rose, suggesting some caution in markets about the deal.

If the debt ceiling deal passes through Congress, then market attention will return to the US Federal Reserve’s plans for rates, according to Samy Chaar, chief economist at Lombard Odier.

“Growth, particularly in the US, remains quite resilient, inflation is pretty sticky,” Chaar said.

“We’re back to the narrative where the Fed has to push harder to bring inflation down and that obviously is going to create some form of market anxiety because as you price rate hikes, rather than rate cuts, you put pressure on valuations.”

Markets are leaning towards expecting the Fed to raise rates by 25 basis points next month, then keep rates steady for the rest of the year.

The Fed's preferred inflation gauge, the personal consumption expenditures price index, came in higher than expected on Friday and two-year US yields hit their highest in more than two months after the data. Treasuries were not traded on Monday.

Eurozone government bond yields were lower, ahead of euro area inflation data due on Wednesday and Thursday.

The benchmark 10-year German yield was down 9 basis points at 2.447.

The US dollar index was little changed at 104.25 and the euro was a touch lower at $1.0714.

The dollar briefly hit a 6-month high against the yen during Asian trading.

In Turkey, the lira hit a new record low against the dollar after President Tayyip Erdogan secured victory in a presidential election on Sunday, extending his increasingly authoritarian rule into a third decade.

Oil prices were steady, with brent crude futures down 0.2% and US West Texas Intermediate crude little changed . Gold was also little changed, hovering near Friday's two-month lows.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Gold inches down on US debt deal and bets on Fed ...
Markets
2.
Oil climbs on provisional US debt deal
Markets
3.
JSE remains muted as investors monitor US ...
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE ends higher after torrid week
Markets
5.
Oil steady as US reaches tentative debt deal
Markets

Related Articles

WATCH: Market report

Markets

Oil steady as US reaches tentative debt deal

Markets

JSE remains muted as investors monitor US debt-ceiling talks

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.