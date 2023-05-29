If the debt-ceiling deal passes through the US Congress, it is likely that market attention will return to the US Fed’s plans for rates
The JSE was little changed on Monday morning, while its global peers were mixed as investors monitored negotiations regarding the US debt ceiling.
US President Joe Biden and House speaker Kevin McCarthy sealed a deal at the weekend during a 90-minute phone call, with Bloomberg reporting that both parties voiced confidence that their debt-ceiling deal would pass Congress and reach the president’ desk for signature, averting a historic default. ..
JSE remains muted as investors monitor US debt-ceiling talks
At 10.25am, the JSE all share and top 40 were little changed
