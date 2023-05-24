Locally, the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee is almost certain to hike rates by at least 50 basis points
History won’t be kind to the right-wing political spectacle unfolding in the UK
Business Day TV speaks to DA leader John Steenhuisen
The DA’s attempt to invoke the late struggle stalwart Ahmed Kathrada in its fight against proposed employment equity legislation has backfired.
Debt-laden group’s interim CEO Phil Roux says costs will be reduced and the business revamped
Business Day TV talks to Murendeni Nengovhela, economist at Alexforbes
Trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel says an approach is being finalised
Several officials said the quarter point hike they approved might be the last, according to May minutes
The team have ridden a tidal wave of support to a second consecutive home final
The legendary, multiple Grammy Award-winning singer died after a long illness in Switzerland
Independent analyst Karl Gevers joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
MARKET REPORT
WATCH: Market Report
Business Day TV talks to independent analyst Karl Gevers
Independent analyst Karl Gevers joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
WATCH: Market Report
WATCH: Market Report
WATCH: Market Report
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.