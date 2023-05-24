Markets

WATCH: Major cryptocurrencies trade sideways

Business Day TV speaks to Luno’s Christo de Wit

24 May 2023 - 20:44
Trading in the crypto market has been muted, with bitcoin hovering around $26,000 for a third week despite the volatility in equity markets. Business Day TV unpacked the action playing out in that space with Luno’s Christo de Wit.

