MARKET WRAP: Rand and JSE slide on Eskom woes

Business Day TV speaks to Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth
No need for more money or new ecosystems — we must understand the infrastructure we already have
Judge Lebogang Modiba says remarks of unfair treatment were ‘utterly inappropriate’
‘We only need to look at recent electoral trends to show that systematic change is coming’
Titi criticises the government’s handling of the electricity debacle and says Eskom will struggle to source funding to extend the life of its ageing coal fleet
New report shows 40%-43% of traditional banks surveyed on the continent regard fintechs, challenger bank and telecoms companies entering the market as ‘high threats’
The duties were gazetted on Wednesday following a lengthy investigation by the International Trade Administration Commission
Unprecedented step comes on back of political turbulence and democratic backsliding
Germany gets his first Grand Tour stage win
The R5.6bn investment helps secure a long-term future for a firm that has gone bankrupt seven times in its history
The rand weakened for the third consecutive session on Thursday and the JSE bucked firmer global markets as warnings of intensifying power cuts weighed on sentiment.
The local currency touched an intraday low of R19.48/$ as the outlook for SA remains gloomy, with the possibility of stage 8 load-shedding making headlines. The dollar, meanwhile, is at its strongest level in six weeks. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
MARKET WRAP: Rand and JSE slide on Eskom woes
State-owned utility warns that stage 7 and 8 load-shedding is on the cards as winter sets in
The rand weakened for the third consecutive session on Thursday and the JSE bucked firmer global markets as warnings of intensifying power cuts weighed on sentiment.
The local currency touched an intraday low of R19.48/$ as the outlook for SA remains gloomy, with the possibility of stage 8 load-shedding making headlines. The dollar, meanwhile, is at its strongest level in six weeks. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.