MARKET WRAP: Rand and JSE slide on Eskom woes

State-owned utility warns that stage 7 and 8 load-shedding is on the cards as winter sets in

18 May 2023 - 19:04 Lindiwe Tsobo

The rand weakened for the third consecutive session on Thursday and the JSE bucked firmer global markets as warnings of intensifying power cuts weighed on sentiment.

The local currency touched an intraday low of R19.48/$ as the outlook for SA remains gloomy, with the possibility of stage 8 load-shedding making headlines. The dollar, meanwhile, is at its strongest level in six weeks. ..

