Global shares lift on optimism about US debt talks

Business Day TV talks to Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers
Former Eskom CEO presided over the worst blackouts in SA’s history
Investigation is under way into ‘serious allegations’ against Sello Hatang
‘We only need to look at recent electoral trends to show that systematic change is coming’
Revenue boosted by healthy revenue growth in China, but weak performance in the Americas sends shares tumbling
SA has continued to see a worsening trend in its terms of trade over the past 12 months, adding to rand weakness
The duties were gazetted on Wednesday following a lengthy investigation by the International Trade Administration Commission
Producers forced into expensive transport alternatives by cyclone and power cuts
When the PSL season winds up on Saturday, the focus will be on the race for the runners-up position and the relegation battle.
The billionaire has for years eschewed advertising in favour of seeking to capitalise on his star power
London — European shares opened higher on Thursday and the dollar rose to a seven-week high, as traders bet that politicians in the US would reach a deal to avoid a debt default.
Wall Street closed sharply higher on Wednesday and the positive market sentiment continued during Asian trading, with Japan's Nikkei hitting a new 20-month high, after US President Joe Biden and top US congressional Republican Kevin McCarthy expressed their determination to reach a deal soon to raise the government's $31.4-trillion debt ceiling.
At 8.33am GMT, the MSCI world equity index was up 0.2% on the day. Europe's Stoxx 600 was up 0.6% and London's FTSE 100 was up 0.7%. Germany’s DAX climbed to its highest in more than a year.
Kiran Ganesh, a multi-asset strategist at UBS, said markets were taking confidence from Biden’s decision to cut short a trip to Asia in order to return to Washington on Sunday, and McCarthy saying that a deal this week was “doable”.
“Default is one of those low-probability, high-impact events,” Ganesh said.
“Maybe that low probability got even lower, and removing that tail risk is a positive, because of course if you did get a default or delayed payments then that would likely tip the US into recession.”
The dollar index was up 0.2% at about 103.09, having hit as high as 103.13 earlier in the session. It hit its strongest since December against the yen at ¥137.935. The euro to the dollar was down about 0.2%, at $1.0817 .
Inflation
Analysts have attributed recent dollar strength to its appeal as a safe haven, as well as concerns that persistent inflation may prompt the US Federal Reserve to further raise interest rates.
China’s yuan hit its weakest against the dollar since December, hurt by signs that the country's post-Covid-19 economic recovery is slowing.
US initial jobless claims data is due later in the session. Recent economic data has raised expectations that the Fed will keep interest rates higher for longer, with some investors betting another hike in June is not off the table.
“In our base case, we think the Fed is now going to be on pause for the next few months to see how far inflation comes down,” said UBS's Ganesh.
“But if markets do get into more positive spirits as a result of perhaps the debt ceiling risk going away, then we could see more of that rate hike probability getting priced in for June.”
Meanwhile, the European Central Bank will have to keep raising rates to bring inflation down in the eurozone, its vice-president Luis de Guindos said.
Optimism that the US would avoid a default boosted eurozone government bond yields. The benchmark German 10-year yield up 6 basis points at 2.395%.
But the US 10-year yield was little changed, at about 3.5887%.
Oil prices eased, with Brent crude futures down 0.6% at $76.52 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was down 0.6% at $72.42.
Turkey’s lira was close to a record low, having weakened steadily since Sunday's inconclusive presidential election, which saw incumbent Recep Tayyip Erdogan — known for his unorthodox economic policies — take the lead. A runoff will take place on May 28.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Global shares lift on optimism about US debt talks
Recent economic data has raised expectations that the US Fed will keep interest rates higher for longer
London — European shares opened higher on Thursday and the dollar rose to a seven-week high, as traders bet that politicians in the US would reach a deal to avoid a debt default.
Wall Street closed sharply higher on Wednesday and the positive market sentiment continued during Asian trading, with Japan's Nikkei hitting a new 20-month high, after US President Joe Biden and top US congressional Republican Kevin McCarthy expressed their determination to reach a deal soon to raise the government's $31.4-trillion debt ceiling.
At 8.33am GMT, the MSCI world equity index was up 0.2% on the day. Europe's Stoxx 600 was up 0.6% and London's FTSE 100 was up 0.7%. Germany’s DAX climbed to its highest in more than a year.
Kiran Ganesh, a multi-asset strategist at UBS, said markets were taking confidence from Biden’s decision to cut short a trip to Asia in order to return to Washington on Sunday, and McCarthy saying that a deal this week was “doable”.
“Default is one of those low-probability, high-impact events,” Ganesh said.
“Maybe that low probability got even lower, and removing that tail risk is a positive, because of course if you did get a default or delayed payments then that would likely tip the US into recession.”
The dollar index was up 0.2% at about 103.09, having hit as high as 103.13 earlier in the session. It hit its strongest since December against the yen at ¥137.935. The euro to the dollar was down about 0.2%, at $1.0817 .
Inflation
Analysts have attributed recent dollar strength to its appeal as a safe haven, as well as concerns that persistent inflation may prompt the US Federal Reserve to further raise interest rates.
China’s yuan hit its weakest against the dollar since December, hurt by signs that the country's post-Covid-19 economic recovery is slowing.
US initial jobless claims data is due later in the session. Recent economic data has raised expectations that the Fed will keep interest rates higher for longer, with some investors betting another hike in June is not off the table.
“In our base case, we think the Fed is now going to be on pause for the next few months to see how far inflation comes down,” said UBS's Ganesh.
“But if markets do get into more positive spirits as a result of perhaps the debt ceiling risk going away, then we could see more of that rate hike probability getting priced in for June.”
Meanwhile, the European Central Bank will have to keep raising rates to bring inflation down in the eurozone, its vice-president Luis de Guindos said.
Optimism that the US would avoid a default boosted eurozone government bond yields. The benchmark German 10-year yield up 6 basis points at 2.395%.
But the US 10-year yield was little changed, at about 3.5887%.
Oil prices eased, with Brent crude futures down 0.6% at $76.52 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was down 0.6% at $72.42.
Turkey’s lira was close to a record low, having weakened steadily since Sunday's inconclusive presidential election, which saw incumbent Recep Tayyip Erdogan — known for his unorthodox economic policies — take the lead. A runoff will take place on May 28.
Reuters
Oil dips as markets await clarity on US debt-ceiling talks
Gold stable amid US debt talks and slight dollar pullback
WATCH: Stock Picks
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Rand weaker as investors watch US debt ceiling talks
Asia-Pacific stocks rally on hopes US debt-ceiling rise
Oil dips as markets await clarity on US debt-ceiling talks
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.