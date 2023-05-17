Markets

BUSINESS LUNCH MARKETS

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Percy Mathebula from Sentio Capital

17 May 2023 - 15:58 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/perfectpixelshunter
Picture: 123RF/perfectpixelshunter

Percy Mathebula from Sentio Capital joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Wednesday afternoon’s market performance.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Rand and bonds sell-off a red flag for interest ...
Markets
2.
WATCH: Market Report
Markets
3.
JSE muted as attention turns to US debt-ceiling ...
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE weaker amid US debt-ceiling talks
Markets
5.
Gold holds ground near $2,000 mark as US ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.