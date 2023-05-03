Business Day TV spoke to Thamsanqa Netha from Shiloh Capital
As the US economy shows cracks, the final rate hike may be imminent
National Treasury will allow them to have some of the amounts owing written off over three years
Party says the metro’s asset register shows it has 103 waste compactor trucks, but only 32 can be accounted for
The poultry group has battled high feed input costs, load-shedding and the decay of municipal infrastructure
Index shows a total 27% of respondents surveyed cannot afford to invest in alternative energy solutions
Unanimous decision lifts benchmark overnight rate to 5%-5.25% range and is the tenth consecutive increase since March 2022
Coach warns his team against complacency
The final ultra-luxurious convertible leaves the Goodwood factory, making way for an electric future
Robert Towell from Sasfin Wealth joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Wednesday afternoon’s market performance.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
BUSINESS LUNCH MARKETS
WATCH: Market Report
Business Day TV talks to Robert Towell from Sasfin Wealth
Robert Towell from Sasfin Wealth joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Wednesday afternoon’s market performance.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.