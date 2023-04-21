Losses on Friday stabilised after news that the eurozone economic recovery gathered pace this month
The JSE was weaker on Friday morning, along with its global peers as to a mixed bag of corporate earnings in the US, including disappointing results from Telsa, pulling technology stocks lower.
The mounting concern over downward pressure on profit margins saw Tesla shares drop nearly 10% as the electric vehicle maker cut prices on some of its cars during the recent quarterly period. The company posted a more than 20% decline in net income from a year ago, reported Bloomberg. Other technology stocks showed signs of weakness on the news...
JSE weaker as investors digest US corporate earnings
Bourse follows global peers lower after disappointing results from Tesla
