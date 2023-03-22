Markets

JSE firmer as traders await outcome of Fed policy meeting

Concern about banking sector turmoil is easing, but market sentiment remains fragile, says Citadel Global director Bianca Botes

BL Premium
22 March 2023 - 11:06 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE was firmer on Wednesday morning, with global markets mixed as investors awaited the outcome of the Federal Reserve policy meeting.

Given the banking sector turmoil, many investors are divided on whether the US central bank will opt for a 25 basis point (bps) hike or even pause its hiking cycle when it concludes the Federal open market committee (FOMC) meeting later on Wednesday...

