JSE firmer as traders await outcome of Fed policy meeting

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Seamus Rocca, CEO of Xapo Private Bank
The sudden surge in banking stress this month has many reviewing what’s still largely a poorly understood process — quantitative easing.
Airports Company SA may provide fuel to Russian aircraft in future
DA-led coalition continues to support former MP Cilliers Brink for the position, while the ANC/EFF is said to favour the PAC’s Molwantwa Tshabadi
Shareholders dig in their heels, raising the prospect of liquidation
The Washington-based institution cites load-shedding and weaker commodity prices for the sharp deceleration
Clothing, footwear, textiles & leather chains appear to be less affected than fast-moving consumer goods ones, Stats SA’s January sales show
Policy statement says recent stress is likely to result in ‘tighter credit conditions for households and businesses, and weigh on economic activity, hiring and inflation’
Last year's race winner faces no easy task as rival Algiers also guns for the huge cheque
Exclusive and expensive touches include complex paint, leather and tactile wood veneer for this last-of-its kind V12-powered coupé
The JSE was firmer on Wednesday morning, with global markets mixed as investors awaited the outcome of the Federal Reserve policy meeting.
Given the banking sector turmoil, many investors are divided on whether the US central bank will opt for a 25 basis point (bps) hike or even pause its hiking cycle when it concludes the Federal open market committee (FOMC) meeting later on Wednesday...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
JSE firmer as traders await outcome of Fed policy meeting
Concern about banking sector turmoil is easing, but market sentiment remains fragile, says Citadel Global director Bianca Botes
The JSE was firmer on Wednesday morning, with global markets mixed as investors awaited the outcome of the Federal Reserve policy meeting.
Given the banking sector turmoil, many investors are divided on whether the US central bank will opt for a 25 basis point (bps) hike or even pause its hiking cycle when it concludes the Federal open market committee (FOMC) meeting later on Wednesday...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.