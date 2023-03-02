Markets

Oil gains again as Chinese factory figures please markets

However, the market is under pressure due to growing expectations of rate increases by the ECB

02 March 2023 - 13:59 Rowena Edwards
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

London — Oil edged higher on Thursday, though gains made on signs of a strong economic rebound in top crude importer China were kept in check by fears about the effects of potential increases to European interest rates.

Brent crude futures rose 43c, or 0.51%, to $84.74 a barrel by 10.17am GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 45c, or 0.58%, at $78.14.

Manufacturing activity in China grew at the fastest pace in more than a decade in February, data showed on Wednesday, adding to evidence of a rebound in the world’s second-largest economy after removal of strict Covid-19 curbs.

China’s seaborne imports of Russian oil are set to hit a record high in March as refiners take advantage of cheap prices.

However, the market was pressured by growing expectations of rate increases by the European Central Bank (ECB) after faster-than-expected acceleration in consumer prices in France, Spain and Germany.

Eurozone inflation rose to a higher than expected annual rate of 8.5% in February, according to a first estimate from the EU's statistics agency.

“Resurfacing inflation worries contributed to the souring mood,” said PVM Oil analyst Tamas Varga. “Persistent inflation anxiety will act as a break on a prolonged rally in the immediate future.”

In the US, a tenth consecutive week of crude stock builds also weighed.

Record exports of US crude oil, however, kept the build smaller than in recent weeks, the Energy Information Administration said. 

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Rosy factory figures in China propel oil higher
Markets
2.
JSE slips after more aggressive comments by US ...
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: China data gives the rand and JSE a ...
Markets
4.
JSE weaker as markets assess outlook for US ...
Markets
5.
Gold falls as economic data fuels concerns of ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.