Gold flatlines near two-month low amid jitters over more rate hikes

Two-year high consumer spending and robust job numbers will give confidence to the Fed to boost rates to tackle inflation, an analyst says

27 February 2023 - 07:49 Kavya Guduru
Picture: 123RF/DARI HAYASHI

Bengaluru — Gold was flat and hovered near a two-month low on Monday, after strong US economic data stoked fears that the Federal Reserve would implement more interest rate hikes to rein in inflation.

Spot gold was unchanged at $1,810.48 per ounce by 5.17am. US gold futures were flat at $1,817.40.

Data on Friday showed consumer spending shot up 1.8% last month — the largest increase since March 2021.

The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, the Fed’s preferred inflation measure, rose 0.6% last month, after gaining 0.2% in December.

“A two-year high consumer spending coupled with robust job numbers released earlier this month would give confidence to the Fed to boost rates to tackle inflation,” said Hareesh V, head of commodity research at Geojit Financial Services.

“This may adversely affect the appeal of gold,” which pays no interest, he added.

US Treasury secretary Janet Yellen said on Saturday that new data showing inflation jumped unexpectedly in January signals the fight against inflation “is not a straight line” and more work is needed.

Cleveland Fed president Loretta Mester said on Friday it will take more effort by the Fed to get inflation “on that sustainable downward path to 2%”.

Gold prices hit their highest since April 2022 earlier this month, but have since lost about $150 after a flurry of US data pointed to a resilient economy and a tight labour market.

Money markets expect the Fed’s target rate to peak at 5.4% in July, from a current range of 4.50%-4.75%.

The dollar index was near a seven-week peak, making bullion expensive for buyers holding other currencies.

Spot silver fell 0.6% to $20.65 per ounce, platinum eased 0.1% to $908.62 and palladium gained 1.1% to $1,418.58.

Reuters

Asian stocks sink to two-month lows as markets brace for rates hikes

Investors are forced to price in ever-loftier peaks for US and European interest rates, slugging bonds and underpinning the dollar near multiweek ...
Markets
15 hours ago

Oil dips as bullish dollar and recession fears offset gains over Russian cuts

The greenback hovered near a seven-week peak after strong US economic data reinforced the view that rates will rise more and for longer
Markets
14 hours ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE and rand weaken after SA is greylisted by FATF

The JSE weakened the most in five months, while the rand fell to a near four-month low
3 days ago
3 days ago
