MARKET WRAP: JSE and rand weaken after SA is greylisted by FATF

The JSE weakened the most in five months, while the rand fell to a near four-month low

24 February 2023 - 19:14 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE weakened the most in five months on Friday, while the rand fell to a near four-month low after SA was added to a list of nations that have failed to adequately tackle illicit financial flows.

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF), a global body that monitors countries’ efforts to curb illicit financial flows, added SA and Nigeria, to its grey list of countries...

