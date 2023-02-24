MARKET WRAP: JSE and rand weaken after SA is greylisted by FATF

The JSE weakened the most in five months, while the rand fell to a near four-month low
FATF’s report on SA concluded that the country is partially compliant with 17 of the FATF technical recommendations, and totally non-compliant with three of them
The chief justice said the conduct of the two led to the 2021 civil unrest and compromised the personal security of Constitutional Court judges
The president’s consultations with ANC alliance partners have traditionally signaled that cabinet changes are imminent
Francoise Bettencourt Meyers names Cyrielle Villepelet, most recently a partner in the Paris office of consultant McKinsey, as MD of Tethys Invest
The Paris-based body added South Africa and Nigeria to its grey list of 25 countries that it subjects to increased compliance monitoring
Pick n Pay, Spar and Shoprite CEOs criticise giving diesel tax rebates only to food manufacturers
Opponents blame Turkey’s longest-serving leader for fuelling runaway inflation once again, and letting constructors flout regulations
Car racing has always been ultra-noisy, until Formula E, a force for good
Entries for the rally, which takes place from March 19 to 24, are open, but the slots are being snapped up quickly
The JSE weakened the most in five months on Friday, while the rand fell to a near four-month low after SA was added to a list of nations that have failed to adequately tackle illicit financial flows.
The Financial Action Task Force (FATF), a global body that monitors countries’ efforts to curb illicit financial flows, added SA and Nigeria, to its grey list of countries...
