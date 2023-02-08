Investors are jittery after Fed chair Jerome Powell’s less hawkish comments overnight were tempered with a warning
Machine intelligence probably signals the end of most computer users’ ability to discern fact from fiction, making humans the most likely victims of cybercrime
Costs are expected to reach R12m-R15m this financial year
The DA will formulate a firm position on coalitions at its national conference in April
Norwegian oil and gas producer raises its regular quarterly dividend
The improvement in the Beti took place despite the grim economic context in January
The language the board used to frame Brett Botten’s departure downplays the seriousness of this affair
China's preferred negotiating partner, Taiwan's Kuomintang party, has a shot at winning the vote
Laura Wolvaardt cracked a half-century as SA beat Pakistan by six wickets in their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup warm-up match at Boland Park.
German brand’s star SAV pairing boast comprehensive updates including more powerful engines
The rand plunged to a two-month low on Wednesday as investors weighed the Federal Reserve’s outlook on inflation and monetary policy.
Fed chair Jerome Powell acknowledged that price increases were starting to cool off, repeating that there are “disinflationary” signs in the economy, boding well for US assets. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
MARKET WRAP: Rand plunges against dollar on US rates outlook
Investors are jittery after Fed chair Jerome Powell’s less hawkish comments overnight were tempered with a warning
The rand plunged to a two-month low on Wednesday as investors weighed the Federal Reserve’s outlook on inflation and monetary policy.
Fed chair Jerome Powell acknowledged that price increases were starting to cool off, repeating that there are “disinflationary” signs in the economy, boding well for US assets. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.