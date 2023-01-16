Markets

MARKET WRAP: Rand under pressure in thin trade

The local currency fell as much as 1.6% in intraday trade before recovering

16 January 2023 - 19:13 Lindiwe Tsobo

The rand ended off its intraday worst level on Monday, having lost the most in more than a week in exaggerated moves in a thin market with US markets closed for the Martin Luther King Day holiday.

The local currency fell as much as 1.6% in intraday trading, touching its weakest level of R17.12/$ as a “lack of liquidity with the US being out of the market putting the rand under pressure,” said TreasuryONE chief dealer Wichard Cilliers. ..

