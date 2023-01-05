MARKET WRAP: Rand weakens the most in a month

JSE pares gains after better-than-expected private sector employment data from the US adds support to Fed’s ongoing inflation crusade
Silicon and lithium prices, venture capital’s appetite for funding climate tech and other factors will set the pace of the clean energy transition
MEC Nono Maloyi calls for tighter security after about 150 workers reportedly raid offices in Ditsobotla municipality
Agenda includes load-shedding, social grants, Reserve Bank independence, immigration rules and SOEs
Companies will also construct a pipeline connecting production hubs with facilities in Germany by 2030 at a cost of ‘tens of billions of euros’
Forecast is based on the ratings agency’s latest purchasing managers’ index, which shows new business declined for the third time in four months in December
SA’s offshore marine resource biomass is well managed, and most stocks have been stable for the past 50 years.
Alex Mashinsky allegedly made false and misleading statements about the lender’s safety that cost investors billions of dollars
Steve Smith pulls ahead of Don Bradman with 30th hundred in dead rubber against SA
Electric vehicle brand the latest in collaborations between carmakers and entertainment firms
The rand weakened the most in more than a month on Thursday as strong jobs data from the US signalled the Federal Reserve would probably stick to raising interest rates. The JSE closed firmer but off the day’s high.
Employment in the US private sector grew more than expected in December, with data showing those payrolls rose by 235,000, well above the market estimate of 153,000, and 127,000 reported in November...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
MARKET WRAP: Rand weakens the most in a month
JSE pares gains after better-than-expected private sector employment data from the US adds support to Fed’s ongoing inflation crusade
The rand weakened the most in more than a month on Thursday as strong jobs data from the US signalled the Federal Reserve would probably stick to raising interest rates. The JSE closed firmer but off the day’s high.
Employment in the US private sector grew more than expected in December, with data showing those payrolls rose by 235,000, well above the market estimate of 153,000, and 127,000 reported in November...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.