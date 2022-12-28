Spot gold was up 0.2% to $1,807.57 in early trade, while US gold futures fell 0.1% to $1,814.30 and the dollar index 0.2%
Expect the sector to cut back on their infamously generous perks in 2023 and refocus on traditionally reliable business models such as advertising and cloud computing
Andrey Melnichenko says he flew to SA to lobby politicians on the sidelines of the ANC elective conference
Lack of faith in options reflected in the hopes of voters that multiparty alliances will do the trick
Companies are relying on professional advisers to find office space, and manage rental payments and landlord relationships, says expert
Easing of Covid-19 restrictions in China and lower inflation in the US are good news for the new year
Buying diesel and petrol for generators to alleviate load-shedding is a tremendous burden, says Agri SA
The order comes after Interpol issued a red notice for Isabel dos Santos in November
The 44-day stoppage for World Cup gave managers time to regroup
Company faces high court lawsuit accusing it of amplifying incitement to violence after killing of academic
The JSE was firmer on Wednesday morning, while global markets were mixed at the start of the holiday-shortened week.
Investors welcomed the news that China will scrap its eight-day inbound quarantine on January 8, putting it on track to emerge from three years of self-imposed global isolation, reported Bloomberg...
JSE firmer at the start of a short trading week
The local bourse was stronger on Wednesday with global markets mixed. Tesla’s shares plunged, while investors welcomed China’s plan to soon lift its inbound quarantine
