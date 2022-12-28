Markets

JSE firmer at the start of a short trading week

The local bourse was stronger on Wednesday with global markets mixed. Tesla’s shares plunged, while investors welcomed China’s plan to soon lift its inbound quarantine

28 December 2022 - 10:53 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE was firmer on Wednesday morning, while global markets were mixed at the start of the holiday-shortened week.

Investors welcomed the news that China will scrap its eight-day inbound quarantine on January 8, putting it on track to emerge from three years of self-imposed global isolation, reported Bloomberg...

