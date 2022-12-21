Gold eases in narrow range as traders eye economic data

Markets seek cues from US GDP and core personal consumption expenditure price index numbers due this week
An apparent increase in the use of credit could be boosting the numbers
Infrastructure MEC bemoans spending on securing land and repairing vandalised houses instead of building more than 700 BNG housing units for ‘deserving citizens’
A sizeable number of the former health minister’s allies make it to the all-important national executive committee
Vodacom boss Shameel Joosub has joined other telecoms operators warning the government of the dangers of escalating power outages in the country
The weakening of the rand against the US dollar, continued electricity shortages over the year and high unemployment will feed into a bleak level of consumer confidence
A strategic joint venture between local investment group Tabono and US-based ACE Green Recycling will see two environmentally sustainable battery recycling facilities built in SA next year as ...
Joe Biden poised to unveil moves to deliver a Patriot missile battery to Ukraine and $2bn in aid
New code says drivers must get permission to make ‘political statements’
Company faces high court lawsuit accusing it of amplifying incitement to violence after killing of academic
Bengaluru — Gold prices eased in a tight range on Wednesday as the US dollar firmed, though bullion was not far from a one-week high scaled in the previous session, as traders looked ahead to impending economic data later this week.
Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,812.42 per ounce by 1115 GMT, after rising more than 1% on Tuesday on the back of a dip in the dollar. US gold futures eased 0.1% to $1,823.20.
“After yesterday's sharp rally, traders are waiting for fresh cues, especially from [Thursday's] GDP data and the performance of US dollar,” said Hareesh V, head of commodity research at Geojit Financial Services.
Reports of a surge in Covid-19 cases in China may be another trend setter for the market, he said, saying prices are most likely to be choppy, possibly between $1,760 and $1,840.
The dollar index was firm on the day after a yen-driven fall in the last session after a Bank of Japan surprise policy tweak.
“The decision was initially interpreted as the first step towards a more hawkish stance from the BOJ, triggering an increase in demand for the yen, generating dollar weakness and benefiting gold... However, today the shock started to wear off... (with) gold giving up some of yesterday's gains,” ActivTrades senior analyst Ricardo Evangelista said.
On the data front, the US GDP (third estimate) due on Thursday and the core personal consumption expenditure (PCE) price index scheduled on Friday are also on the investors' radars.
Gold has risen nearly $200 since falling to a more than two-year low in late September as expectations around slower rate hikes from the Federal Reserve dented dollar's allure.
Rising interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding gold since the metal does not pay interest.
Spot silver fell 1.4% to $23.84 per ounce, platinum dropped 1.2% to $995.70, while palladium was down 1.8% to $1,701.50.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Gold eases in narrow range as traders eye economic data
Markets seek cues from US GDP and core personal consumption expenditure price index numbers due this week
Bengaluru — Gold prices eased in a tight range on Wednesday as the US dollar firmed, though bullion was not far from a one-week high scaled in the previous session, as traders looked ahead to impending economic data later this week.
Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,812.42 per ounce by 1115 GMT, after rising more than 1% on Tuesday on the back of a dip in the dollar. US gold futures eased 0.1% to $1,823.20.
“After yesterday's sharp rally, traders are waiting for fresh cues, especially from [Thursday's] GDP data and the performance of US dollar,” said Hareesh V, head of commodity research at Geojit Financial Services.
Reports of a surge in Covid-19 cases in China may be another trend setter for the market, he said, saying prices are most likely to be choppy, possibly between $1,760 and $1,840.
The dollar index was firm on the day after a yen-driven fall in the last session after a Bank of Japan surprise policy tweak.
“The decision was initially interpreted as the first step towards a more hawkish stance from the BOJ, triggering an increase in demand for the yen, generating dollar weakness and benefiting gold... However, today the shock started to wear off... (with) gold giving up some of yesterday's gains,” ActivTrades senior analyst Ricardo Evangelista said.
On the data front, the US GDP (third estimate) due on Thursday and the core personal consumption expenditure (PCE) price index scheduled on Friday are also on the investors' radars.
Gold has risen nearly $200 since falling to a more than two-year low in late September as expectations around slower rate hikes from the Federal Reserve dented dollar's allure.
Rising interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding gold since the metal does not pay interest.
Spot silver fell 1.4% to $23.84 per ounce, platinum dropped 1.2% to $995.70, while palladium was down 1.8% to $1,701.50.
Reuters
ALSO READ:
Glittering gold gives markets some Christmas cheer
Global shares edge up, but face patchiest yearly performance since 2008
Russia’s war turns neighbouring currencies into world’s best
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.