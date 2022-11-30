Markets

MARKET WRAP

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Carmen Mpelwane from Absa Asset Management

30 November 2022 - 21:48
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT

Carmen Mpelwane from Absa Asset Management joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Steven Schultz from Momentum
Markets
1 day ago

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss
Companies
1 day ago

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Robert Towell from Sasfin Wealth
Companies
11 hours ago

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Craig Pheiffer from Sasfin Wealth
Markets
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Rand firms as China reports drop in ...
Markets
2.
JSE firmer as investors await Powell’s address
Markets
3.
JSE set to open to higher Asian markets as ...
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE soars on hopes of China easing ...
Markets
5.
Share markets jump as ‘Santa rally’ seemingly ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.