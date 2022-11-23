Markets

JSE faces mixed Asian markets as Covid-19 cases climb in China

Major cities in the world’s second-largest economy have imposed restrictions on movement

BL Premium
23 November 2022 - 07:36 Nico Gous

The JSE faces mixed Asian markets as new Covid-19 cases in mainland China have investors worried about the reopening of the world’s second-largest economy.

The Nikkei in Japan and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong were up 0.61% and 0.42%, respectively, while the Shanghai composite in mainland China dipped 0.19%. Year to date, the Hang Seng is down almost one-quarter (24.82%), the Shanghai composite 15.12% and the Nikkei 4.05%...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.