Opec+ meet on December 4, a day before the start of European and G7 measures in retaliation for Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Both are in sync on NHI, and have done as little work as anybody else on implementing it
Minister stresses SA is putting a lot of effort into securing finance for moving away from coal so that the country can achieve its target
President Cyril Ramaphosa won eight out of nine provincial nominations
‘Divergence of aspiration requires us to reassess our future arrangement to deliver on our customer needs,’ Old Mutual said in a statement
The positive momentum in activity suggests that quarter three GDP may grow by 0.4%
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Nyati about his business activities since stepping down as CEO of JSE-listed tech firm Altron in June
Economic Outlook report says global growth is expected to fall from 3.1% in 2022 to 2.2% in 2023
The five African representatives at the 2018 tournament in Russia failed to clear even that low hurdle
Chinese carmaker’s sales success is reflected in its SA performance, where it recently sold its 10,000th vehicle
The JSE was little changed on Tuesday morning, while its global peers were mixed as investors continued to assess the effect of China’s Covid-19 curbs and the outlook for US Federal Reserve policy.
There are mounting concerns that China may tighten Covid-19 curbs following reports of a string of virus-related deaths. According to Bloomberg, Covid-19 control restrictions now weigh on a fifth of China’s economy as infections continue their upward march, defying the central government’s call for more targeted, less disruptive Covid-19-Zero measures...
JSE muted as investors assess effect of rising Covid-19 cases in China
