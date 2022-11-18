Companies / Transport & Tourism

Southern Sun flags soaring earnings as pandemic eases

The tourism industry is recovering after the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions, which dampened travel worldwide.

18 November 2022 - 14:06 Nico Gous

Hotel group Southern Sun — formerly Tsogo Sun Hotels — is expecting a bumper payday in its interim results as it sees its headline earnings more than tripling.

This is thanks to the tourism industry recovering after the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions, which dampened travel worldwide, the group said on Friday in a trading update for the six months to end-September...

