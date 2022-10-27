×

Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE muted as US output data surprises

ECB raises its benchmark rate by 75 basis points as expected but suggests further increases may not come as fast as feared

27 October 2022 - 20:06 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE closed little changed on Thursday after data showed the US economy grew at a faster-than-expected pace in the third quarter and the European Central Bank raised its benchmark interest rate for a third time this year. 

US GDP expanded by an annualised 2.6% in the third quarter, higher than the market consensus estimate of 2.3%, ending two straight quarters of declining output and easing concerns about a recession in the world’s biggest economy...

