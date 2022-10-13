×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

Absa African Financial Market index shows improvement despite challenges

Continued progress on sustainability, digitalisation and financial inclusion will be crucial to improving Africa’s appeal and access to investors

13 October 2022 - 13:00 Lindiwe Tsobo
Picture: 123RF/MAKSYM YEMELYANOV
Picture: 123RF/MAKSYM YEMELYANOV

While challenging conditions weighed on financial markets across the globe in 2022, developments in African financial markets have improved, according to Absa’s African Financial Markets Index for 2022. 

The index — which evaluates countries’ financial development based on measures of market accessibility, openness and transparency — showed that 19 out of 26 countries improved their scores relative to 2021, largely due to broad-based progress in developing sustainable financial markets, which is becoming increasingly important to global investors.

Scores are determined by the relative performance of each country across six key pillars: market depth; access to foreign exchange; market transparency, tax and regulatory environment; capacity of local investors; macroeconomic environment and transparency; and legal standards and enforceability.

“Those improvements are not by chance, but rather reflect a continued focus by countries to foster a financial market ecosystem that is better placed to meet Africa’s financing needs,” said Absa CEO Arrie Rautenbach.

The index continued to evolve in 2022, with coverage expanding to 26 countries, adding the Democratic Republic of Congo, Madagascar and Zimbabwe.

Now in its sixth year, the index is aimed at showing how economies can reduce the barriers to investment, which can, in turn, boost sustainable growth. 

“The 2022 index, with strengthened geographic coverage and thematic scope, serves as an important tool for policymakers and regulators in the development of financial markets on the African continent,” said Antonio Pedro, acting executive secretary, UN Economic Commission for Africa. “It provides in-depth comparative analysis to support the formulation of policies for long-term financial market development.”

SA, Mauritius and Nigeria remained in the top three in pillar one — market depth — which evaluates the size and liquidity of domestic capital markets, along with the diversity of listed asset classes and the existence of standard features that enhance market depth.

In this category, the report shows that liquidity has generally improved in the 12 months to June, even as unfavourable global conditions weighed on the size of most financial markets. 

SA — the continent’s most industrialised economy — showed strong performance and ranked number one overall; however, market sell-off and weak growth weighed on the overall score. Mauritius came in second, but lower reported pension assets affected its score.

Africa has, however, not been immune to the instability seen in global financial markets — due to factors including the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the global monetary tightening cycle, and stagflation fears. This has led to decreased value of market securities in Africa, while the depreciation of most African currencies worsened the sell-off in dollar terms.

The report showed that $210bn was wiped from the market capitalisation of the 26 countries in the index during the 12 months to June — which equates to a 13% year-on-year fall.

Declines were broad-based across the region. In dollar terms, the sharpest drops came in Zimbabwe (63%), Kenya (34%) and Seychelles (25%).

Despite this, more countries continued to show improvement — with Namibia, Uganda, and Kenya among the countries with the greatest increase in scores.

According to the report, these countries have bolstered their environmental, social and governance market frameworks and, in Kenya, climate risks have been incorporated into financial stability regulation.

Furthermore, greater product diversity has lifted scores for most countries as well, including Angola and Lesotho, which both issued their first initial public offerings over the past year.

“Despite macroeconomic headwinds, advances in sophistication, depth and transparency of African capital markets represent a considerable plus,” said David Marsh, chair at the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum (OMFIF).

“A range of African countries now leads the field in key spheres. In one prime example, Africa has forged ahead in meeting requirements from investors targeting economic sustainability. There are many areas on which to build.”

“Continued progress on sustainability, digitalisation and financial inclusion will be crucial to improve Africa’s appeal and access to investors,” the report read. “This will enable the continent to develop its resilience to any future external shocks.” 

tsobol@businesslive.co.za

‘Batten down the hatches’: Gloom and doom at the IMF

International Monetary Fund warns of risks to global financial stability in a new world in which inflation and interest will be higher
Economy
1 day ago

IMF cuts global growth outlook amid China slowdown, Ukraine war

The International Monetary Fund predicts a 25% probability that global growth will slow to less than 2%
News
2 days ago

Business confidence lifts but interest rates take toll, Sacci shows

The number reflects the positive effect overseas tourism and merchandise import and export volumes had
Economy
1 day ago

Economic activity shrinks for fourth month as power crisis bites deeper

BankservAfrica economic transactions index has declined further as severe load-shedding and global economic challenges take their toll
Economy
1 day ago

SA assets are safe, Kganyago tells investors in New York

Central bank governor says SA’s shift to sustainable fiscal policy and inflation-fighting measures improved its investment environment
Economy
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
JSE opens to markets bracing for latest US ...
Markets
2.
Oil struggles on weak demand outlook
Markets
3.
JSE lifts ahead of US inflation report release
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE muted, with focus on US CPI
Markets
5.
Gold steady as markets await US CPI data
Markets

Related Articles

‘Batten down the hatches’: Gloom and doom at the IMF

Economy

SA assets are safe, Kganyago tells investors in New York

Economy

Africa must chart its sustainability ambitions at COP27

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.