×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Economy

Business confidence lifts but interest rates take toll, Sacci shows

The number reflects the positive effect overseas tourism and merchandise import and export volumes had

BL Premium
12 October 2022 - 12:39 Thuletho Zwane

Business confidence for August remained resilient and at higher levels than before the Covid-19 pandemic and the imposition of local and global economic lockdowns, the SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Sacci) said. 

The chamber released its business confidence index (BCI) on Wednesday, which showed that confidence levels increased by 5.3 index points in August, reflecting the positive effect that overseas tourism, as well as merchandise import and export volumes, had had on the country’s business confidence in that period...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.