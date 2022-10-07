Gold on track for weekly gain

Spot gold little changed ahead of a US nonfarm payrolls report
Weak internal controls and poor financial management set to be spotlighted again by the auditor-general
Islandsite is charged in alleged multimillion-rand case of fraud during feasibility study in Free State
Provincial ANC leaders say shake-up is to isolate those who challenged premier and his collective at recent conference
Harmony Gold to buy the Eva Copper project in Australia in R4.1bn transaction
Power generation fell for sixth straight month in August, while plant breakdowns saw Eskom's energy availbility factor dropping to the lowest on record this week
KwaZulu-Natal is still feeling the effects of Covid-19, riots and floods, but the province is determined to have the situation under control in time for the December holidays
Joe Sullivan convicted of obstructing a government probe and concealing the theft of personal data of 50-million customers and 7-million drivers
SA goes one up in ODI series
Jair Bolsonaro surprises in Brazil’s election, Nigeria suffers worst flooding in a decade, Burkina Faso coup leader seizes power, Haiti nears breaking point, Indonesia mourns 125 killed in a ...
Bengaluru — Gold prices held steady on Friday ahead of a keenly watched US jobs report that could provide some clarity on labour market conditions, and were headed for their biggest weekly gain since March.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,709.63/oz by 3.56am GMT. Prices have risen about 3% so far in the week, helped by a retreat in the dollar and Treasury yields from multiyear peaks. US gold futures were down 0.2% at $1,718.20. The dollar index was down 0.1% and benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields steadied after rising overnight.
“For gold prices, the downside is more open than the upside, simply for no other reason than that the Fed hasn’t pivoted yet,” said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management. “If we get a strong payrolls, gold goes down. If we get a weak payrolls, gold may go up to $1,725.”
The US nonfarm payrolls report is due at 12.30pm GMT, with economists forecasting 250,000 jobs to have been added last month, compared with 315,000 in August.
Earlier this week, data showing declines in US job openings and weaker manufacturing, and a smaller-than-expected rate hike by the Australian central bank stoked hopes of a slowdown in the Fed’s rate-hike pace. However, those hopes faded as Fed officials reiterated their commitment to containing inflation, which is running way above the central bank's 2% target.
While gold is traditionally seen as a hedge against inflation, rapid US monetary policy tightening has reduced the non-yielding bullion’s appeal while boosting the dollar.
Spot silver rose 0.3% to $20.70/oz. Prices were headed for their biggest weekly rise since July, jumping 9% so far. Platinum dipped 0.2% to $920.36, but was on track for its biggest weekly gain since June 2021. Palladium fell 0.3% to $2,254.20, but was up for a second straight week.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Gold on track for weekly gain
Spot gold little changed ahead of a US nonfarm payrolls report
Bengaluru — Gold prices held steady on Friday ahead of a keenly watched US jobs report that could provide some clarity on labour market conditions, and were headed for their biggest weekly gain since March.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,709.63/oz by 3.56am GMT. Prices have risen about 3% so far in the week, helped by a retreat in the dollar and Treasury yields from multiyear peaks. US gold futures were down 0.2% at $1,718.20. The dollar index was down 0.1% and benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields steadied after rising overnight.
“For gold prices, the downside is more open than the upside, simply for no other reason than that the Fed hasn’t pivoted yet,” said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management. “If we get a strong payrolls, gold goes down. If we get a weak payrolls, gold may go up to $1,725.”
The US nonfarm payrolls report is due at 12.30pm GMT, with economists forecasting 250,000 jobs to have been added last month, compared with 315,000 in August.
Earlier this week, data showing declines in US job openings and weaker manufacturing, and a smaller-than-expected rate hike by the Australian central bank stoked hopes of a slowdown in the Fed’s rate-hike pace. However, those hopes faded as Fed officials reiterated their commitment to containing inflation, which is running way above the central bank's 2% target.
While gold is traditionally seen as a hedge against inflation, rapid US monetary policy tightening has reduced the non-yielding bullion’s appeal while boosting the dollar.
Spot silver rose 0.3% to $20.70/oz. Prices were headed for their biggest weekly rise since July, jumping 9% so far. Platinum dipped 0.2% to $920.36, but was on track for its biggest weekly gain since June 2021. Palladium fell 0.3% to $2,254.20, but was up for a second straight week.
Reuters
Gold holds ground near three-week peak
Gold inches up on softer dollar as hawkish rates moves limit gains
Zimbabwe calls for some royalties to be paid in diamonds and precious metals
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Gold inches higher on subdued dollar, treasury yields
Pan African Resources buys parts of Mintails SA in R50m deal
SA still holds ‘distinct advantage’ for miners, says Sibanye-Stillwater boss
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.