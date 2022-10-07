×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

Gold on track for weekly gain

Spot gold little changed ahead of a US nonfarm payrolls report

07 October 2022 - 08:20 Eileen Soreng
Picture: 123RF/BASHTA
Picture: 123RF/BASHTA

Bengaluru — Gold prices held steady on Friday ahead of a keenly watched US jobs report that could provide some clarity on labour market conditions, and were headed for their biggest weekly gain since March.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,709.63/oz by 3.56am GMT. Prices have risen about 3% so far in the week, helped by a retreat in the dollar and Treasury yields from multiyear peaks. US gold futures were down 0.2% at $1,718.20. The dollar index was down 0.1% and benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields steadied after rising overnight.

“For gold prices, the downside is more open than the upside, simply for no other reason than that the Fed hasn’t pivoted yet,” said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management. “If we get a strong payrolls, gold goes down. If we get a weak payrolls, gold may go up to $1,725.”

The US nonfarm payrolls report is due at 12.30pm GMT, with economists forecasting 250,000 jobs to have been added last month, compared with 315,000 in August.

Earlier this week, data showing declines in US job openings and weaker manufacturing, and a smaller-than-expected rate hike by the Australian central bank stoked hopes of a slowdown in the Fed’s rate-hike pace. However, those hopes faded as Fed officials reiterated their commitment to containing inflation, which is running way above the central bank's 2% target.

While gold is traditionally seen as a hedge against inflation, rapid US monetary policy tightening has reduced the non-yielding bullion’s appeal while boosting the dollar.

Spot silver rose 0.3% to $20.70/oz. Prices were headed for their biggest weekly rise since July, jumping 9% so far. Platinum dipped 0.2% to $920.36, but was on track for its biggest weekly gain since June 2021. Palladium fell 0.3% to $2,254.20, but was up for a second straight week.

Reuters

Gold holds ground near three-week peak

Metal steadies as lower US treasury yields partially offset pressure
Markets
3 days ago

Gold inches up on softer dollar as hawkish rates moves limit gains

The bullion’s recovery seems to be a near-term moderation from oversold technical conditions, analyst says
Markets
4 days ago

Zimbabwe calls for some royalties to be paid in diamonds and precious metals

The treasury is concerned that Zimbabwe does not have reserves of the minerals
News
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE moves cautiously higher ahead of ...
Markets
2.
Q&A: Camissa bullish on MTN and PGM miners
Markets
3.
Green economy will keep fuelling commodity ...
Markets
4.
WATCH: What Opec’s 2-million barrel cut could ...
Markets
5.
MARKET WRAP: JSE and rand soften as global rally ...
Markets

Related Articles

Gold inches higher on subdued dollar, treasury yields

Markets

Pan African Resources buys parts of Mintails SA in R50m deal

Companies / Mining

SA still holds ‘distinct advantage’ for miners, says Sibanye-Stillwater boss

Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.